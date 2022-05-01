QPR boss Mark Warburton has confirmed striker Charlie Austin’s deal expires this summer despite it initially being announced as a two-year contract.

QPR reunited with fan favourite Austin on a permanent basis last summer following a successful loan return to West London in January 2021. The 33-year-old joined on what was said at the time to be a two-year contract, but it has since emerged that that is not the case.

A report from West London Sport revealed earlier this week that the second year was depending on appearances made this campaign, and Austin has fallen short of that total. Now, amid the claims, R’s boss Warburton has confirmed the situation.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton said:

“Everyone’s now aware of the contract situation.

“What happens now will be decided after the next game.”

It is added that with his deal expiring, Austin is indeed expected to move on this summer, with no new contract to be offered.

An exit beckons

Although this season hasn’t been the best of Austin’s QPR career, there’s no doubt that his efforts since returning in January 2021 will see him maintain his place in the hearts of Rangers fans for years to come.

He helped lift the R’s from the lower echelons of the table to 8th last season, netting seven goals in 21 games for the club. This season has seen him score seven times again across all competitions, taking him to 61 goals and 13 assists in 148 games in a QPR shirt across his three spells with the club.