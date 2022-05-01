Blackburn Rovers loan ace Reda Khadra is wanted by Belgium by Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany, it has been claimed.

Blackburn Rovers brought Khadra in on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, and on the whole, the young forward’s time in Lancashire has been a success.

The 20-year-old has played 28 times across all competitions, managing five goals and four assists while featuring in a range of attacking positions. His time with the club has been brought to an early end due to injury, but Khadra will now have an eye on what his plans are for next season.

And now, it has been claimed the Rovers loan man is attracting interest ahead of the summer.

According to The Sun, Belgian outfit Anderlecht, currently managed by Manchester City legend Kompany, are interested in recruiting German starlet Khadra this summer.

Replacing Khadra…

Blackburn Rovers are unlikely to bring the talented forward back again next season, so whoever is in charge at Ewood Park will be tasked with finding a replacement as an uncertain summer awaits the club.

There are question marks over Tony Mowbray’s future as his contract nears expiry, but regardless of who is at the helm heading into next season, they will likely be at least one attacker down on this season with Khadra set for pastures new.

However, Rovers may be able to look at their own ranks for a direct replacement – January signing Dilan Markanday will be fit again and he will be hoping to play a prevalent role once his recovery is completed, while another winter signing in the form of Ryan Hedges will be looking to be involved more too.