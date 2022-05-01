Nottingham Forest led from the start to beat Swansea City at the City Ground, coasting to a 5-1 win.

This huge victory sees Nottingham Forest sniffing at the automatic promotion places. With two games to go, Steve Cooper’s men are just three points behind Bournemouth.

A Cyrus Christie own-goal (22′) put Nottingham Forest 1-0 up before Michael Obafemi (28′) put Swansea City back on level terms. Despite heading into the break level, the second half saw Forest explode into action. A hat-trick from Sam Surridge (48′, 52′ and 69′) put the game beyond Swansea City’s reach before Alex Mighten (84′) topped off a 5-1 rout.

Nottingham Forest were just too good for Russell Martin’s Swansea City, and one man who it up the game was loaned in midfielder James Garner…

The stats behind Garner’s display…

Garner is on loan from Premier League side Manchester United and the 21-year-old has been showing his class all season. He’s featured in 39 Championship games for Nottingham Forest, scoring four goals and adding eight assists this season.

As per WhoScored’s match data for the Swansea City game, Garner’s class and influence shone through.

Garner emerged from the 5-1 rout of a hapless Swansea City with a 9.4 rating – second only to Sam Surridge’s perfect 10. The bulk of that rating came from his brace of assists for Surridge’s first two goals of the game. His game was much more than that though. He had ridiculously high pass accuracy (95%). Even though he only completed a relatively low 19 passes from 20 attempts, what caught the eye was eight chance-creating key passes.

Those eight key passes were five more than the next nearest which was Brennan Johnson on three.

He was also solid and dependable in the middle of the park, completing all four tackles that he went in for.

It was another assured display from the Manchester United loanee and another one where he showed that he has taken English football’s second-tier in his stride.