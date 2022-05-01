Bradford City took on Sutton United in their last away game this season and travelled back to West Yorkshire with three points in the bag after a big 4-1 win.

Goals from Charles Vernam (16′, 77′), Yann Songo’o (85′) and Andy Cook (90+6′) saw Mark Hughes’ side rewarded for a dominant performance.

It was a scoreline and result that lifts Bradford City to 14th in the League Two table ahead of next week’s game against Carlisle at Valley Parade.

One Bradford City player had a performance against Sutton United that was vital in helping the Bantams remain solid at the back – that player was returning star Paudie O’Connor.

The stats behind O’Connor’s display…

O’Connor arrived at Bradford City from neighbours Leeds United back in 2019. Since his move, 24-year-old O’Connor has made 128 appearances for City, scoring eight times in the process, with three of those coming this season.

As per WhoScored’s match data from the Sutton United game, his influence on the game is easy to see.

Bradford City were facing a Sutton outfit on a 19-game unbeaten run, but O’Connor played a crucial role in keeping Matt Gray’s side quiet on the way to an emphatic win.

An example of the defender’s influence was an amazing 15 headers won in headed duels. This total was seven more than any other player on the pitch. His defensive influence did not stop there, he also had 10 clearances – three clearances more than any other player. Additional to this, O’Connor also managed a tied game-high two interceptions.

It was a more than solid performance from the Bradford City star, playing a pivotal role as Hughes’ side cruised to three points.