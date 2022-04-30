Middlesbrough kept their play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 home win over Stoke City this afternoon.

Middlesbrough’s goals came courtesy of a Matt Crooks double and a Lewis Baker own goal, before Nick Powell pulled one back in stoppage time.

The result sees Boro stay in seventh position in the table, two points behind Sheffield United in sixth.

A win on the final day will see them into the top six if Sheffield United lose. If Boro win and the Blades draw, it would come down to goal difference.

Against Stoke there were plenty of fine performances from the hosts. Here are the three players who impressed the most for Chris Wilder’s side.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 8.9

Middlesbrough have missed Matt Crooks’ presence in their last three games and Wilder put him straight back into the starting eleven after the midfielder’s suspension.

It paid off with aplomb as Boro’s top scorer furthered his tally with another two goals, whilst also winning a whopping six aerial duels in the match.

Dael Fry – WhoScored rating 7.2

Having missed a handful of games through injury in recent weeks, another player who returned for the Teessiders against Stoke was centre-back Dael Fry.

He made a match-high four interceptions and four clearances in the game and grabbed the assist for Crooks’ second.

Isaiah Jones – WhoScored rating 7.1

After a few off weeks for Boro’s star man, Jones returned to form against the Potters.

He made an important key pass in attack, but also showcased his strong defensive solidity with four tackles and a block.