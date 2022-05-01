Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed defender Harlee Dean “is fine” despite missing out on the 4-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Danny Cowley’s Pompey guaranteed them a play-off place, earning a 4th place finish in the League One table.

Defender Dean has been at Hillsborough on loan from Championship side Birmingham City since late January this year and after initial struggles breaking into Darren Moore’s side, the on-loan Birmingham City man managed a mini-run of games.

The 30-year-old centre-back has so far made seven League One appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, contributing one assist. However, he’s been absent for the last few games through injury and did not feature for Wednesday in their win Portsmouth.

When questioned about Dean’s situation, Moore was both open and frank, telling Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson:

“Harley is fine. We just felt that he wasn’t quite ready.”

Commenting that the Birmingham player is “getting better and better” as the days go by, Moore added that the club “will see how he is for Friday.” Moore went on to add that this would be “another opportunity for him to stake a claim” with the play-off semi-finals ahead.

The fight ahead…

Sheffield Wednesday are coming into form at the right time. Their four goals against Portsmouth come on the back of three the game before against Fleetwood Town as they secured a play-off spot. In the upcoming play-off semis, Moore’s side will face two games against a strong Sunderland outfit. The Owls beat Sunderland 3-0 at home earlier this season but were thrashed 5-0 on Wearside at the end of December.

Sunderland have been in great form of late and it will take a very good set of performances from Sheffield Wednesday to contain them. Dean has the quality to help in that containment and has shown that quality in the games that he has featured in for the Owls.

He would play a big part in hopefully helping Sheffield Wednesday to the League One play-off final at Wembley.