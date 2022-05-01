Bradford City dented Sutton United’s play-off hopes with a comfortable 4-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

That result puts the Bantams in 14th with a home game against Carlisle United next Saturday rounding off their 2021/22 campaign.

Home side Sutton United threatened first, with Will Randall hitting the woodwork early on in the first half. However, Bradford City quickly regrouped and Charles Vernam (16′) put them ahead, profiting from Luke Hendrie’s assist.

Possession (62.6%) and chances-wise (10), it was a half of football that belonged to Mark Hughes’ Bantams who continued to push for a second.

The second half saw a more resolute Sutton United outfit and Matt Gray’s side equalised through Alistair Smith (55′).

However, Hughes’ Bradford City refused to lay down and began to turn the screw. First, Vernam (77′) grabbed his second of the afternoon before Yann Songo’o (85′) put the Bantams 3-1 up. With time running out, things got better for a dominant Bradford City outfit as Andy Cook (90+6′) put the icing on a 4-1 win.

Here are three Bradford City players who stood out in the big win vs Sutton United…

Charles Vernam – WhoScored rating 9.0

Two goals were always going see attacking midfielder Vernam score highly in WhoScored’s ratings. However, he contributed more than those two goals in his man-of-the-match display. He also completed both of his dribbles as well as winning a header. Away from the attacking side of his game, he also helped out with two clearances and an interception.

Liam Ridehalgh – WhoScored rating 8.1

Left-back Ridehalgh provided the assist for Vernam’s second goal of the afternoon to put Bradford City 2-1 up. He also added another key pass that led to a chance for a teammate from his 25 completed passes. Away from his distribution, the 31-year-old impressed with six completed tackles, two clearances and one interception.

Yann Songo’o – WhoScored rating 7.3

30-year-old Songo’o helped the Bantams’ cause with a goal to put Bradford City 3-1 up. He also won two headers, completed six clearances and made one interception to keep opponents Sutton United at bay.