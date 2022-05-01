Sunderland beat Morecambe 1-0 in a tight affair on Saturday afternoon in their final League One game of the season.

Sunderland secured their play-off spot, finishing 5th in League One, meaning another play-off campaign lies ahead of the Wearsiders.

A first-half goal from Nathan Broadhead was enough to seal all three points for the visitors and here, we will look at three Sunderland players who impressed in the final day win over the Shrimps…

Lynden Gooch – WhoScored rating 7.22

Gooch has hit form at just the right time for Sunderland and another impressive performance helped the Black Cats stay strong when put under pressure by Morecambe throughout the 90 minutes.

The American was the most involved Sunderland player on the pitch today with 77 touches and if he can keep this form going into the play-offs, then Sunderland will be very, very fortunate.

Bailey Wright – WhoScored rating 7.36

The Australian defender has been a player who has gone under the radar this season and the former Bristol City man has added another clean sheet to his tally on Saturday.

Under Alex Neil, Wright has proved to be the foundation of Sunderland’s defence and the Morecambe tie was no different. With two aerial duels won and 73 touches of the ball, his calm and composed performance will have been incredibly reassuring for the sold-out away end watching on.

Corry Evans – WhoScored rating 7.84

A true captain’s performance again from the Northern Ireland international saw him assist Broadhead’s goal and has put him at the top of WhoScored’s match ratings.

Evans came under some stick earlier in the season, but his tenacious displays have begun to earn him some much-deserved praise from the Sunderland supporters. Sunderland’s midfield looks a lot better when Evans features in it, and maintaining his fitness could be crucial as the Black Cats enter the play-offs.

Sunderland will now take on Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs, hosting the Owls on May 6th before heading to Hillsborough the following Monday.