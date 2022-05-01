Sheffield Wednesday saved a thumping performance for their last game of the regular League One season, beating Portsmouth with ease in a 4-1 win at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side had to mount a comeback from an early Pompey goal (4′) scored by ex-Owls’ youngster George Hirst. But come back they did, with Lee Gregory (17′), Saido Berahino (36′) and Jordan Storey (40′) putting them 3-1 up at the break.

The second half had a lot to live up to but it wasn’t quite able to reach the heights of the opening 45 minute’s worth of action. However, it was a half of football where the Owls were comfortable and rounded off the afternoon with a fourth goal from George Byers.

Amidst all the Sheffield Wednesday players who had a good game, it was former Swansea City man Byers who positively glowed in the 4-1 win at Hillsborough.

The stats behind Byers’ display…

Byers arrived at Hillsborough in August 2021 after arriving from Championship side Swansea City on a free transfer. The 25-year-old central midfielder has shown his class across this season, chipping in with two goals and five assists in League One.

As per WhoScored’s match data, his performance against Portsmouth showed just how key he has been this regular season for Moore’s men.

The headline figure amongst all his output from the Pompey game is his 9.5 rating that easily gave him WhoScored’s man of the match award.

In a game where he saw 3.5% of Sheffield Wednesday’s possession, Byers had 59 touches. 29 of those touches were passing attempts where 22 completions (76% accuracy) saw him create one assist. He also mixed up his attacking and defensive output – mixing three completed dribbles with four completed tackles.

Those four tackles – 100% completion – weren’t his only defensive contribution. He also completed five interceptions that helped fend off Portsmouth attacks in a well-rounded day at the office as Sheffield Wednesday confirmed their place in the League One play-offs with a 4th place finish.