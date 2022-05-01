Sheffield Wednesday entertained Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth side at Hillsborough in their last game of the season, ultimately thrashing Pompey 4-1 to secure a play-off spot.

The first half saw a flurry of action with visitors Portsmouth taking an early lead (4′) through ex-Wednesday youngster George Hirst. Darren Moore’s side equalised through Lee Gregory (17′) before Saido Berahino (36′) and Jordan Storey (40′) put Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 up at the break.

The second half had a lot to live up to and, in short, it didn’t manage to do that. There was one more goal to be had, with the impressive George Byers (86′) hitting Sheffield Wednesday’s 4th of the game.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who stood out and impressed in a play-off clinching win for the South Yorkshire side…

Lee Gregory – WhoScored rating 7.6

Striker Gregory put Sheffield Wednesday level on 17 minutes with his 16th goal of the season. Away from this goal, Gregory also impressed in other areas of his game. During his time on the pitch, he fashioned three shots at goal – two of which were on target. He also battled well, winning four headers and helping out at the back with one clearance.

Marvin Johnson – WhoScored rating 7.6

Johnson provided the assist for Gregory’s opener that brought Sheffield Wednesday level. However, his contribution was much more than this in a game where his 4.8% share of the possession saw him make 60 touches. His 29 completed passes brought about two chance-creating key passes and he made three tackles for the Owls in a well-rounded display.

Jordan Storey – WhoScored rating 7.5

24-year-old Storey was another Sheffield Wednesday player with a goal and an assist to his name. His distribution (89%) was highly accurate and he completed 50 of his 56 pass attempts in a highly-accurate passing performance. He also won all four of his headers in a display where he hardly put a foot out of place.