Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones has had an incredible first campaign in English football.

Middlesbrough signed Jones from non-league side Tooting and Mitcham in 2019 but has had to bide his time to be given his opportunity.

Having been sent out on loan initially to Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, he failed to have the desire effect and played just five minutes in the first-team.

A second loan spell to Scotland proved fruitful, this time with Queen of the South in the second division. Here he scored one and grabbed six assists in 12 games.

Yet no Middlesbrough fans foresaw the meteoric rise he would have this season.

Having impressed Neil Warnock in pre-season he was brought into the first-team fold immediately. He came off the bench on the opening day away at Fulham, where he grabbed the assist for Marc Bola’s equaliser just five minutes after being introduced.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, cementing his place in Chris Wilder’s side as a right wing-back.

He has been the first name on the teamsheet and was even labelled the club’s unofficial player of the season by his manager, after a successful tally of one goal and nine assists.

Has his form seen him linked elsewhere?

Many clubs are said to be monitoring Jones, with up to 10 top clubs interested at one point.

Amongst those keen in the Premier League are the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Wolves.

Abroad, Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, as well as Ajax, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Roma are all also scouting the 22-year-old.