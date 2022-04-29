Rotherham United could confirm automatic promotion from League One on Saturday, and Paul Warne has said that it would ‘eclipse anything’ he has ever achieved.

A big weekend for Rotherham United awaits, with them travelling to Gillingham tomorrow afternoon, hoping to be automatically promoted to the Championship.

It would be the first time the Millers will gain automatic promotion, excluding the points per-game promotion in 2019/20, since their League Two success in the 2012/13 season.

A win would guarantee second tier football next season, but Warne’s side will get away with dropping points if MK Dons fail to beat Plymouth Argyle.

The league title is still up for grabs – if Rotherham United pick up three points and Wigan Athletic drop points at Shrewsbury Town, the title will be heading back to South Yorkshire.

Warne is looking forward to the game in front of a packed away end, and ahead of the tie, the Millers boss has said that it would be ‘the biggest achievement’ in his time in the professional game, despite already winning promotion twice in his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium:

“If we could get automatic promotion it would be the biggest achievement I have ever had,” he said.

“It would eclipse anything I have done. As good as we have been in recent years as a football club, we haven’t had an automatic promotion out of this league since Ronnie Moore had the dream team 20-odd years ago (2001).

“It would be amazing, even more so when you consider the quality in this league this year. Everyone can appreciate how tough this league is.”

More success?

Rotherham United have already won the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley, and they will be eager to make it a double-winning season with promotion tomorrow afternoon.

A play-off place wouldn’t be the end of the world, but Warne will want to get the season all wrapped up this weekend to avoid any potential slip ups.

It is entirely in their hands, but it won’t be easy against a Gillingham side who are fighting for safety.

The game gets underway at 12:30pm tomorrow afternoon.