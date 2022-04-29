West Brom have endured a tough season in the Championship, after showing so much promise at the start of the campaign.

West Brom looked a threat under Valerien Ismael. But result quickly worsened and the Frenchman lost his job, having since been replaced by Steve Bruce.

It was a contested appointment and many still feel divided about the 61-year-old. But he’s set to remain in charge going into next season and fans will expect to see a major improvement on this season.

Here’s three players who will be looking to bounce back next season after disappointing 2021/22 campaigns…

Kyle Bartley

The 30-year-old has once again been a mainstay in this West Brom side, featuring 38 times across the Championship season to date.

But his performances haven’t been up to par, especially in the second half of the season. He’s an experienced leader in this West Brom side and if he’s to keep his place in the squad next season, he’ll need to make some drastic improvements to his game.

Alex Mowatt

Mowatt, like Ismael, promised so much at the start of the season. But the midfielder has been absent for the most part of 2022 – not in the literal sense, but in the sense that he goes missing on the pitch.

The 27-year-old has failed to provide West Brom’s creativity in the midfield this season scoring four goals and assisting only two – he’s certainly a player with Championship quality and Bruce will be counting on him to show that next season.

Adam Reach

Reach signed last summer. He split opinion upon his arrival and he put in some shaky performances to begin with, but he soon started to prove his worth down the left-hand side.

Towards the festive period though, Reach’s performance levels dropped off. Bruce has since come in and used Reach as more of a central attacking midfielder and he’s failed to provide that spark.