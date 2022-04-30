Nottingham Forest host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon, in what is a big game for Steve Cooper’s side.

Nottingham Forest welcome Swansea City to the City Ground this weekend, with the home side eyeing to break into an automatic promotion spot.

Cooper’s side sit in 3rd place of the table in what has been a remarkable last few weeks to put extra pressure on Bournemouth in 2nd, who are just three points clear of the Reds with three games to go.

As for the Swans, their season is over, and they’ll be playing Championship football yet again next season. There’s no doubt Russell Martin has improved the side over the course of the season, but it came a little too late to push for a play-off place.

The two sides face off tomorrow in front of a packed Nottingham Forest home side.

Here we look at the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of the big clash…

Nottingham Forest team news…

Nottinghamshire Live have provided a full injury update on the Nottingham Forest squad…

Jack Colback and Sam Surridge both were substituted against Fulham last time out, and are facing a race against time to be fit for the weekend.

Also, Philip Zinckernagel is a doubt for the game tomorrow after taking a hit to the ankle, whilst Keinan Davis and Max Lowe remain out with their own injuries.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Laryea

Mighten

Lolley

Johnson

With a limited amount of strikers available, Nottingham Forest will have to shapeshift their attack, whilst Richie Laryea could replace Colback.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm tomorrow.