QPR’s season has petered out into the mid-table positions, and it’s seen the club confirm the summer departure of manager Mark Warburton.

But the fans will be optimistic, or rather hopeful that the 2022/23 season can be their season. QPR currently sit in 11th place of the table after plummeting out of the top-six since the turn of the year, with a home game v Sheffield United on tonight’s agenda.

It almost brings to an end what’s been a disappointing end to the season, and ahead of the next season, we look at three QPR players who’ll be looking to bounce back after struggling this time round…

Lyndon Dykes

Dykes came good in the second half of last season and began this season strongly too, for both club and country. But the Scot has scored just twice in the league since the turn of the year, leaving him with a Championship tally of eight for the season – four less than the 12 he scored last season in the Championship.

His performances have spit opinion this season and both Dykes and the fans will be expecting a lot more next time round.

Charlie Austin

Having another striker on this list highlights QPR’s struggles in attack this season. They’ve lacked an out and out goal-scorer and Austin has endured a widely disappointing campaign.

He’s chipped in with the important goal here and there, scoring four across the league season. But fans were expecting much more from their cult hero, who’ll be hoping that he can find the net a few more times in the 2022/23 campaign.

Stefan Johansen

The midfielder joined in January last year and became an instant hit. QPR worked hard to make his stay permanent but, on the whole, he’s had a poor season.

Johansen has racked up 34 league outings this season, scoring once and assisting five, and his poor form has seen him dropped form the starting line up in recent weeks.

He certainly has the quality, but he hasn’t shown it this season.