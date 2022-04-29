Millwall will be bidding to maintain their play-off hopes with a win over Peterborough United this weekend, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the Lions to emerge 2-0 victors.

Millwall’s top six bid isn’t over just yet, but they will need to take all three points against Peterborough United to keep them in with a good chance of sneaking into the play-offs before the campaign comes to a close. Another decent run from Gary Rowett’s side has brought the Lions back into contention, leaving them three points away from the top six in 9th with two games remaining.

As for Saturday’s opponents Peterborough United, their fate is already decided. Posh will be playing League One football next season after a season to forget, though there has been a noticeable improvement since Grant McCann’s return to the Weston Homes Stadium. Posh are merely playing for pride now with two games left.

Ahead of the meeting between Millwall and Peterborough United, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has revealed his prediction for the tie, backing the hosts to emerge 2-0 winners. Here’s what he had to say:

“Millwall still have hopes of the top six and just need to keep winning games and hope other results fall kindly for them.

“Peterborough are down but Grant McCann will be keen for them to keep going to try and build some momentum. I just think Millwall will be too good, though.”

The implications

Defeat for Millwall could see their play-off hopes brought to an end, though a win could move them level on points with 6th placed Sheffield United if the Blades slip up against QPR on Friday night.

As said before Peterborough United are just playing for pride now, but they will be hoping to finish the season to give fans reason to be hopeful ahead of next season.

The clash kicks off at The Den at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.