Middlesbrough have had a solid campaign, continuing to push for a play-off place with just two games left to play.

Middlesbrough’s starting line-up has been relatively consistent since Chris Wilder took over from Neil Warnock in November last year.

He regularly keeps the majority of his starting eleven the same, meaning there isn’t much room for rotation.

This has meant some players have missed out, due to the performances of other players in their position, whilst injuries have also played a part.

There are a handful of members in the Boro squad who will be looking to bounce back next season after a difficult 2021/22 campaign, here are three that will be hoping that is the case.

Grant Hall

A regular first-choice starter under Warnock, Hall has not made a single appearance since Wilder took the reins. He has only appeared four times on the bench under the new boss.

There is uncertainty surrounding the futures of defenders Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier whose contracts are up in the summer and so Hall may need to bide his time and put himself back in Wilder’s plans in pre-season.

Darnell Fisher

A damaging and freak knee injury sustained at home with family has kept Fisher out for the entirety of the campaign.

Isaiah Jones has been a constant under Wilder and Fisher does give Boro another option at right wing-back when the manager wants to rotate.

Joe Lumley

Signed as the Boro number one last summer, Lumley has had a debut campaign to forget in Middlesbrough colours.

Several mistakes have cost his side in big games and so he will look to bounce back next season. Although Wilder and co. may have their mind