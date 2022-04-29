Barnsley caretaker boss Martin Devaney says dropping into League One might actually “help” Jasper Moon’s development.

Barnsley have been relegated from the Championship and will be competing in the third tier next season.

The Tykes still have two games left to play of this campaign against Preston North End at home tomorrow and West Bromwich Albion away next weekend.

Moon, 21, has had plenty of game time this term but has struggled at times with the demands of the division.

Devaney has delivered his verdict on the youngster, as per the official club website:

“He’s certainly got the right characteristics, the right physicality. Dropping down to League One might help him, but he’s definitely had a good schooling because he’s probably played a lot more games than he would have imagined for this year and been under real pressure.

“He probably could have dealt with certain situations better and maybe could have been pulled out of the team, but because of injuries and bodies, he’s had to play more than he probably expected.”

Getting lots of opportunities at Barnsley

Moon has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, 23 of which have come in the league.

The Tykes will be hoping his regular exposure to the action will have boosted his development and should stand him in good stead in the long run.

He started his career at Leicester City and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side. The centre-back was a regular for the Foxes at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he was loaned out to York City in 2018 to get some experience under his belt in the National League North End.

Barnsley then swooped to sign him on a permanent basis in 2019 and he initially had to bide his time before breaking into their senior team.

The Yorkshire side will be looking to bring in a new manager following their decision to part company with Poya Asbaghi and need to find someone who is capable of guiding them to an immediate promotion back from League One.