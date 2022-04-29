Huddersfield Town travel to Coventry City this weekend, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has backed the Terriers to emerge 1-0 winners.

Huddersfield Town are still in the fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League as the 2021/22 Championship campaign looks set to reach a dramatic climax. Carlos Corberan’s Terriers have massively exceeded expectations this season, with the club currently sat 4th and only three points behind Bournemouth with two games left.

Saturday sees them face another over-achieving side in the form of Coventry City. The Sky Blues are 11th and aren’t mathematically out of the play-off fight yet, though it would be a real surprise to see them sneak in. Mark Robins’ men have been in and around the top six fight for much of the season, giving fans a campaign to be proud of.

Now, ahead of the meeting between Coventry City and Huddersfield Town, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed the Terriers to take all three points back to Yorkshire with a 1-0 win. Here’s what he had to say ahead of the game:

“Coventry’s play-off hopes are all-but over. But it has still been a fantastic season in the Championship for them, considering the budget they have to work with.

“Huddersfield have booked their play-off spot and need to keep fighting for that second spot until it’s mathematically impossible. They still have that little bit more to play for here, which could see them edge it.”

The implications

A win for the visitors could see them move level on 79 points with Bournemouth if the Cherries are defeated by Blackburn Rovers, though their inferior goal difference will almost certainly mean they remain outside of the automatic promotion spots. A draw wouldn’t do an awful lot for Huddersfield Town given their play-off place is already confirmed, so all three points will be the target.

Coventry City will be hoping to get back to winning ways and could go as high as 8th with a victory, but they would need all of QPR, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers to slip up.

The clash kicks off at the Coventry Building Society Arena at 15:00 on Saturday.