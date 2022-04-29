Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has said that Portsmouth are ‘one of the best teams in the league’ ahead of Saturday’s massive clash, as well as warning his teammates of Pompey striker George Hirst.

Sheffield Wednesday host Portsmouth at Hillsborough tomorrow afternoon in what is a crucial game for the Yorkshire side in their bid to confirm a play-off place.

The Owls find themselves in 4th place of the League One table, just two points ahead of Wycombe Wanderers in 7th. A win tomorrow would secure a play-off spot for next month, but they could get away with dropping points depending on results around them.

As for Portsmouth, their season is over, sitting in 9th place of the table and they mathematically cannot finish in a top-six place. A win could see them finish as high as 8th, which they will want to do to finish the season on a positive note.

Ahead of the clash, Sheffield Wednesday captain Bannan was full of praise for the opponents, saying that they are in a ‘false position’ in the league:

“They are a good team. We had a makeshift back line against them last time we played them. We are a different animal now.

“They are one of the best teams in the league. They are in a false position. We know it will be tough but we can only concentrate on ourselves.”

Portsmouth striker Hirst has been on immense form recently, and Bannan has warmed his teammates about the former Owls striker.

“He (Hirst) is on a good run of form and has scored a lot of goals. A few of our boys have played and trained against them. They have got a lot of good players in their team,” he continued.

Will the Owls do it?

It is entirely in Sheffield Wednesday’s hands, and they will surely fancy their chances considering their impressive form recently.

The Owls bench will keep an eye on the scores around them to see if anyone else is doing them a favour, but there’s no doubt they will go for the three points on the day to be safe.

It won’t be an easy contest, but close sell out at Hillsborough may help them get their side over the line.

The game gets underway at 12:30pm tomorrow.