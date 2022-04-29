Blackburn Rovers clash with Bournemouth this weekend, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw.

Blackburn Rovers’ thumping win over Preston North End has kept them in with a chance of sneaking back into the Championship play-off spots with only two games remaining. Their next game comes against Bournemouth where they will be looking to use the momentum built up at Deepdale to thrust themselves back into the top six.

They face a Bournemouth side with plenty at stake though. Scott Parker’s side haven’t been able to pick up enough wins to confirm a place in the top two just yet, and with Nottingham Forest closing in, the pressure is on the Cherries.

Both sides will be determined to take all three points from Saturday afternoon’s clash, but Sky Sports pundit Prutton anticipates both sides will come away with a point in a 1-1 draw. In his predictions column, here’s what Prutton had to say:

“Blackburn got a big win at Preston just when you least expected it to keep themselves in the hunt for the top six. It is needless to say they need to win their last two to have any chance, though.

“Bournemouth fought back bravely at Swansea in midweek, but they have Nottingham Forest breathing right down their necks now. I think this will be a draw that does not hugely help either side.”

The implications

If both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough slip up, Blackburn Rovers could move back into the play-offs with a win heading into the final day. They are currently tied on 66 points with Millwall in 8th, three points away from the 6th-placed Blades with a slightly inferior goal difference.

As for Bournemouth, three points could see them move six points clear of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town if the chasing duo fall to defeats. But, regardless of what Forest and the Terriers do, three points is a must for Parker’s side.

The clash kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.