Fulham have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Cameron Cater-Vickers this summer, claims a report from 90min.

Carter-Vickers, 24, has has an impressive stint on loan at Celtic this season. He’s set to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur this summer but 90min claim that Spurs have no plans for the USMNT man in their first-team squad.

Antonio Conte’s side are open to selling Carter-Vickers this summer and Fulham have joined the likes of Southampton in the race to sign the centre-back.

Celtic are keen to make his stay permanent, but 90min goes on to reveal that the offer of Premier League football could tempt Carter-Vickers to either Fulham or Southampton.

The season so far at Celtic…

Carter-Vickers has spent the past few seasons out on loan. He’s had spells with all of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth, but his time at Celtic has been his most impressive.

He’s played 29 times in the Scottish top flight this season, scoring four goals and fulfilling a lot of that early potential he showed in the Spurs ranks.

Carter-Vickers now looks to be in a position where he’s too good to be sat on the bench or in the reserves at Spurs, but Conte doesn’t seem to favour him, and so he’s willing to sell him while his stock is high.

A move to Fulham would be a really keen one for the Londoners who are set to lose the likes of Tim Ream, Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson this summer, who are all out of contract.

If Fulham can get this deal over the line quickly then it could prove to be a really shrewd move for Marco Silva’s side.