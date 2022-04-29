Hull City loan man Liam Walsh “could be offloaded” by Swansea City this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Hull City swooped to sign the midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the season on the final day of the January transfer window.

Walsh, 24, has struggled for game time with Shota Arveladze’s side and has played just three times.

He is due to return to his parent club next month and Wales Online claim he is facing an uncertain future.

Not worked out at Hull City

Walsh hasn’t been able to get into the side ahead of the likes of George Honeyman, Richie Smallwood, Regan Slater and Greg Docherty.

The Tigers are well stocked up on options in the middle of the park which was why the addition of the former Everton man was seen as a bit of surprise this past winter.

He adds useful depth to their midfield department but there is no doubt that he needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career.

Swansea City signed him last July but he played only seven times for them during the first-half of this campaign. He still has two years left on his contract with the Welsh outfit when he goes back.

Walsh started out at Everton but never played for their first-team. Instead, he was loaned out to Yeovil Town and Birmingham City before a permanent four-year spell at Bristol City.

He was a hit on loan at Coventry City a couple of years ago and helped the Sky Blues gain promotion from League One under Mark Robins.

The former England youth international needs to recapture that form and a departure from the Swans this summer would suit all parties involved.