Nathan Broadhead’s season hasn’t been without its complications, but the Everton loanee has still managed to impress throughout.

Signed in the summer on a season-long loan, Broadhead has managed to contribute to Sunderland’s attack heavily this season despite his many injury problems.

Back in December 2021, Broadhead was substituted early during the Carabao Cup quarter-final game against Arsenal after scoring early on and was ruled out for a spell spanning nearly 20 games.

In this period, a new head coach in Alex Neil was appointed and Broadhead’s form has arguably improved since he returned.

A minor setback with another injury forced him to sit out again, but since his full return he’s managed to score four times in three wins earning Sunderland nine valuable points.

His League One total now stands at nine goals in 19 appearances and had his season been injury free, he may have challenged fellow Sunderland striker Ross Stewart for the top goalscorer award.

No time to rest…

Whilst nothing official has been reported, many Sunderland fans believed they saw Broadhead pick up a knock warming up to face Rotherham United, hence Alex Pritchard warming-up from the first whistle.

If this is the case, hopefully it’s nothing serious and Broadhead will be available for the play-offs, should Sunderland make it, because Broadhead and Stewart are proving to be a big headache for most defences with 33 third tier goals between them.

With Broadhead’s loan expiring at the end of the season there have been many fans crying out for the Wearsiders to bring him back to the club for next year, but this will likely be dependant on Everton’s relegation status come the end of the season as Broadhead could definitely be a key player for them next time round.