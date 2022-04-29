West Brom boss Steve Bruce has revealed the club are close to agreeing a new contract with goalkeeper David Button.

West Brom’s goalkeeper situation has been subject to plenty of attention this season, with Sam Johnstone attracting plenty of interest over the course of the campaign as a summer exit beckons.

The England international has dropped out of Bruce’s squad, with 33-year-old shot-stopper Button coming into the starting XI.

Button is approaching the end of his contract too, but it has now been revealed by the West Brom boss that the former Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford ‘keeper is close to extending his deal at The Hawthorns.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bruce was wary not to say a new contract is agreed, but insisted it is “close”. Here’s what he had to say:

“The talks are continuing.

“I think we’re close.

“Until we officially say it, it’s not done, but I think it’s positive on all fronts.”

A spot up for grabs…

Johnstone has been West Brom’s number one for much of his four seasons at the club, but now that a summer exit is on the cards, it means the starting spot in between the sticks at The Hawthorns is up for grabs.

Button has assumed the role in Johnstone’s omission, but Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths will both be determined to show that they are deserving of a chance to become the club’s starting goalkeeper ahead of next season. Three options should be enough for next season, so unless any of the three move on, West Brom shouldn’t have to dip into the transfer market for a Johnstone replacement this summer.