Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says he has seen “flashes” of Abo Eisa’s ability in training.

Bradford City signed the winger last summer but he has endured a frustrating first season at Valley Parade.

Eisa, 26, has made just three appearances for the Yorkshire club due to injury problems.

He is back training with the group now and could feature before the end of this campaign.

Hughes has said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“We see flashes of his ability in training and that whets the appetite to look forward to seeing him when he does come back. He doesn’t look like he’s compromised by the injury. I think that’s in the back of his mind.

“He’s back and training fully with the group. We’re not managing his work-load, he’s just doing everything the same as everybody else. We’re just aware that game time has been limited for him and that’s the element of his fitness that he needs.”

Bradford City career hasn’t got going yet

Eisa will be like a new signing next term when he is fully fit again. The attacker penned a two-year deal when he joined last July so still has another 12 months left.

The Sudan-born man started his career in non-league with spells at Uxbridge and Wealdstone before Shrewsbury Town threw him a Football League lifeline back in 2018.

He then spent a year-and-a-half with the Shrews, part of which he spent out on loan at Colchester United, before leaving permanently for Scunthorpe United.

Eisa was a hit during his time with the Iron and made 76 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and assisting seven.

Bradford City will be hoping he can recapture that form for them next season as they prepare for their first full campaign under Hughes.

It has been a frustrating time for the Bantams recently and they will be hoping to compete for promotion next year.

They have two games to get through before they can start planning for the summer and are in action tomorrow against Sutton United before taking on Carlisle United at home next weekend.