Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final game of the season.

Tyreece Simpson, Hayden Carter, Mark Sykes and Jack Rudoni are the four names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Recently relegated duo Barnsley and Peterborough United are showing interest in Ipswich Town young striker Simpson ahead of the summer window. The 20-year-old informed his parent club that he wishes to leave upon the expiry of his contract in June after limited playing time. Simpson spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two Swindon Town, scoring nine goals, and has since only featured in the Town’s U23 squad, where he has scored three goals in two outings. There’s no doubt he has bags of talent, and a move away this summer may see his career on the up.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said that he would ‘love’ for the club to re-sign Blackburn Rovers loanee Carter this summer. The defender has featured in 21 games for his temporary side this season, and sees his contract at the Rovers expire in 2024, meaning a loan deal back to Pompey next season is the most likely option to happen.

According to Bristol World, Bristol City are eyeing a move for Oxford United star Sykes this summer, with his U’s contract set to expire in June. The versatile man has netted eight goals and provided five assists in 40 league outings this season. But, Oxford United have missed out on a play-off spot, so a move away from the Kassam Stadium may tempt the 24-year-old.

Lastly, as per a report from London News Online, AFC Wimbledon are set to lose 21-year-old star Rudoni this summer. The youngster has netted ten goals and assisted five in 40 league outings this season, and with the club set to drop into League Two, he looks to be on his way out of the exit door. Rudoni was said to be a target of Hull City and Luton Town earlier this year.