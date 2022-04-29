Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy is said to be edging towards earning a new contract at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City brought Cundy to Ashton Gate in the summer of 2019, and much of the defender’s time with the Robins has been spent out on loan. Cundy has endured spells with Exeter City, Torquay United, Cambridge United and Gillingham over the past few years, but he has made his way into Nigel Pearsons first-team plans of late.

Now, as per Bristol World, it has been claimed that the centre-back is ‘edging closer’ to a fresh deal.

Their report stats that Pearson will be taking the last two games to watch Cundy closely again, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season (Bristol Live).

A long-term future at Ashton Gate?

There’s no doubt that the Oxford-born centre-back is a promising one for the future despite limited first-team options since making the step up from non-league football to the Championship.

Cundy’s outing off the bench against Preston North End in January was only his first appearance for the Robins, and his run of eight consecutive appearances is the most game time he has seen for the club. A knee injury has hindered his involvement and development before, but it will be hoped that this run in the side is the start of a prolonged stay in the team.

His form has surely warranted a contract extension, so it remains to be seen if the relevant parties can come to an agreement on terms.