Bristol City are keeping tabs on Oxford United’s Mark Sykes, as reported by Bristol World.

Bristol City have identified the midfielder as a potential summer addition.

Sykes, 24, has been a key player for the U’s over recent seasons but they risk losing him for nothing soon.

He is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Where would he fit in at Bristol City?

Sykes would give Bristol City more competition and depth in the middle of the park if they were to lure him to Ashton Gate.

It has been a disappointing past term for Nigel Pearson’s side and there is no doubt that they need to inject some more quality into their ranks.

The former Northern Ireland youth international has proven his worth in League One now and should test himself at a higher level.

He joined Oxford United back in 2019 from Glenavon, which was where he started his career, and has since made 136 appearances for the U’s in all competitions, chipping in with an impressive 11 goals and 21 assists.

Karl Robinson’s side have missed out on the play-offs again which means they are vulnerable to losing some of their most prized assets.

The fact Sykes is available for free means a potential deal for Bristol City wouldn’t break the bank and would save them from having to pay a transfer fee.

Pearson’s men are back in action tomorrow at home to Hull City, before finishing the campaign away at Huddersfield Town.