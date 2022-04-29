Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the season finale.

Max Aarons, Yoann Barbet, Hannes Wolf and Jed Wallace are the four names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Fulham are reportedly showing interest in Norwich City right-back Aarons, with the two clubs looking set to swap divisions once again. The 22-year-old has been a star man for the Canaries since making his debut in the 2018/19 season, and has nearly departed the club on many occasions. This season though, he hasn’t been on the best of form in a depleted Norwich City side, making 29 appearances and assisting once. The young man’s contract expires in 2024, but he may be tempted by a move to the Cottagers to once again play Premier League football.

QPR defender Barbet is reportedly attracting interest from fellow Championship clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. The Frenchman has been one of the players of the season for the R’s, featuring in 40 Championship games and being solid throughout, despite their poor second half of the season. His contract is up at the end of the season, but the reported interest from elsewhere may make QPR feel as though they should extend his deal tor receive a fee for their star man.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is said to be eager to keep hold of loanee Wolf beyond this season. It may have come as a surprise to many when the Austrian joined the Championship side from Bundesliga giants Borussia Borussia Monchengladbach in January, and he is now a fan favourite at the Welsh club. Wolf has helped towards an improved second half of the season for the Swans, scoring twice and assisting thrice in 17 appearances.

Lastly, West Brom are the latest club to have shown interest in Millwall star Wallace, who’s future is in the air at the London club. The 28-year-old has scored six goals and assisted 11 in his 36 appearances this season, and sees his Lions contract expire at the end of the season.