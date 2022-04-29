Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says the club will get “down to business” regarding contract talks and transfers next week.

Charlton Athletic have one game left of the season to play away at Ipswich Town tomorrow.

The Addicks have had a disappointing past campaign in League One and will be hoping for much better next time around.

They will be gearing up for Jackson’s first full term at the helm this summer.

He has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“One game to go and we just want to finish it off well and then all attention next week turns to what we’re going do moving forward, ie the ones who are out of contract – if they are leaving or if we’re offering stuff.

“And it is about the lads we want to bring in as well. Let’s get the last game out of the way, we are all concentrated on that. Next week it will be down to business and start getting things moving.”

Charlton Athletic making plans

Charlton Athletic need to ensure they get their recruitment right over the next few months to give themselves the best chance of competing at the top end of the table next season.

The London club were too slow with their signings last summer and that resulted in the club starting poorly. Promotion was the aim before a ball was kicked and former boss Nigel Adkins ended up losing his job with the club finding themselves near the bottom of the division before Jackson took over.

They have some big decisions to make on player contract situations as well and have a number of first-team players who see their deals expire at the end of June, including the likes of Conor Washington, Jake Forster-Caskey, Ben Purrington and Adam Matthews.

Loan players Elliot Lee, Nile John, Juan Castillo, Akin Famewo, Mason Burstow and Jonathan Leko are all also due to return to their parent clubs next month meaning the Addicks have plenty of gaps to fill in their squad.