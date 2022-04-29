TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan says the QPR have board ‘moved the goalposts’ after the club announced that manager Mark Warburton would be leaving at the end of this season.

Warburton, after three years in charge of QPR, is set to leave the club at the end of this season when his contract expires.

He’s brought a lot of stability to the club and has also helped transform the club’s ethos to one that highlights youth recruitment and production, as well as playing attractive and attacking football on the pitch.

But after a disastrous 2022 showing which has seen the R’s fall out of play-off contention, Warburton has come under pressure, and yesterday the club confirmed that he’s set to depart this summer.

Having his say on the matter, Jordan said of the QPR board on talkSPORT earlier this morning:

“At the beginning of the season, Les Ferdinand and that little group talked about where they expected QPR to be, and they are where they expected to be.

“What Mark Warburton did was get them to a certain higher level, and they fell away at the business end of the season because they didn’t have enough quality in the side to be able to compete with the other sides. They moved the goalposts.”

Over-achieving…

Many won’t have seen it until now, but QPR were certainly over-achieving in the first half of the season. With a small squad and on a limited budget, Warburton has performed exactly how many expected them to perform this season.

His downfall is hard to watch and his exit may split some opinion. But Jordan is spot on in saying that the goalposts may have been slightly moved since the start of the season, and that might be because of the sheer amount of QPR fans who’ve voiced their negative opinions on Warburton over the past few weeks.

Now that his summer exit is confirmed, everyone is praising the job he’s done. But that wasn’t the case a coupe of weeks ago.

QPR face Sheffield United in the Championship tonight and the game will be shown live on Sky SPorts.