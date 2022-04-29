Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has revealed the Bluebirds have “a few” summer deals already done as he bids to strengthen his squad for next season.

Cardiff City are on course to finish in the lower echelons of the Championship table after a disappointing season, but there have been promising signs for the future under Morison despite the poor end to the season.

With this season all but done, attention has turned for planning for the 2022/23 campaign and the summer transfer window, with Morison now providing an exciting update on recruitment.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Morison revealed that the Bluebirds already have “a few” deals done ahead of the summer window, with others “really close”.

“We are really close and we have done a few already, so there will be people coming in,” he said.

An overhaul awaits

10 Cardiff City players see their contracts at the Cardiff City Stadium expire at the end of this season, and Morison will be determined to make his mark on the squad in his first summer transfer window in charge of the Bluebirds.

The news of some deals already being in place can only come as music to the ears of Cardiff City fans as they look to move on from a season that has been wholly forgettable. The Bluebirds have become accustomed to fighting for promotion to the Premier League and this campaign’s sharp drop from 8th to the lower echelons of the division will be a pattern they don’t want to adopt moving forward.

The 2022/23 season will be Morison’s first in senior management, so it will be hoped a smooth summer can stand him in good stead as he bids to take Cardiff City back towards the upper end of the Championship table.