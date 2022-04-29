Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed yesterday that talks about his future at the club are yet to take place.

Mowbray sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire in the summer. His future at the club has been a talking point throughout but we’re still no closer to finding out whether or not he’ll be in charge going into the 2022/23 campaign.

But the Rovers boss gave an honest insight into the state of play regarding his tenure ahead of this week’s game v Bournemouth.

Mowbray revealed that he’s yet to hold talks with the cub about his future, hinting at a possible parting of ways.

And now, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has had his say on the situation at Ewood Park, saying earlier this morning:

“He’s taken five points out of the last six games. They’ve been beaten by two of the three sides in the bottom three of the table at the business end of the season.

“So they have gone from being a side that were doing very well to a side that’s dropped away and given themselves a chance to be in the play-offs rather than actually being in the play-offs where their form at the beginning of the season dictated.

“He’s had five or six years there. He has a phone. He speaks to his owner, and if he doesn’t speak to his owner it’s incomprehensible. if he wants to know what’s happening with his future, he’s well within his gift to ask.”

Unfair treatment?

Mowbray has been a loyal servant to Blackburn Rovers, and he’s certainly over-achieved with them this season. But that won’t count for much if his side miss out on the play-offs.

The fans have long been split about Mowbray’s tenure and this season gives the club a great chance to part ways in a decent manner and bring in someone with more innovative ideas, who can take Blackburn to the next level.

Mowbray has acted professionally throughout but as the season draws to a close, it seems as though he’s starting to accept the idea that he might not be at the club next season, and that he’s indeed planning for life after Blackburn Rovers.

It could all depend on how their season pans out, with Rovers going up against Bournemouth this weekend.