Alex Neil has confirmed that Aiden McGeady is back training with the squad, whilst Leon Dajaku is edging closer to a return.

Sunderland sit in 5th place of the League One table, but their season isn’t over just yet, with them aiming to confirm a play-off place on the final day of the season.

Last time out, the Black Cats got a spirited 1-1 draw to automatic promotion-chasing Rotherham United after being the second best team throughout the whole night.

The point has put them in a good position heading into the final game of the season. They sit one point above Wycombe Wanderers in 7th, meaning it is all in their hands to secure a top-six finish.

A play-off place would provide them with further boosts. McGeady and Dajaku could potentially returning to the squad as early as next week to help towards their promotion push.

McGeady has been out since November 2021, whilst Dajaku has missed the whole Easter schedule.

Ahead of the tie, Sunderland boss Neil provided an update on the key duo:

“Aiden’s (McGeady) made good progress,” Neil said to Sunderland Echo.

“He’s been on the grass, and he’s training with the lads. We’ll take a view.”

On the Dajaku front…

“Leon (Dajaku) we’re expecting back at the start of next week,” he continued.

“He’s been getting treatment in Germany and while we have been liaising with the doctors, it’s naturally more difficult when he is in a different country, and you have things like confidentiality to consider.

“So he’ll be back next week, and then it will be a case of taking a view on where he is.”

Key duo

McGeady has been in the game for a long while now, and he still continues to show his ever lasting quality. The 36-year-old has netted three goals and set up four in his 14 appearances this season, and him returning for their play-off run would be a massive boost.

Dajaku joined the Black Cats from Union Berlin on loan at the start of the season, and has score four goals, assisting three, in 22 League One appearances from a wide position. His forward thinking play and technique will provide Sunderland with a great option ahead of the play-offs should they make it.

Neil’s side travel to Morecambe tomorrow afternoon in a 12:30 kick-off, where they will learn their League One fate.