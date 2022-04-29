Swansea City midfielder Korey Smith is set to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer, it has been claimed.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has another chance to make a mark on his squad in the upcoming summer transfer window as he bids to further embed his philosophy and shape the side to his liking before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

It will likely mean a number of players are moved on to make way for fresh additions, and as per Wales Online, one man who looks set to be on the move is versatile midfielder Smith.

Their report states that the 31-year-old will be heading for the exit as he approaches the end of his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium.

South Wales stint

If Smith does indeed move on at the end of this campaign, it would bring an end to a two-year stay with Swansea City.

The experienced midfielder joined the club in August 2020 following his departure from fellow Championship side Bristol City, where he had been for the previous six years before his departure. In his time with the Swans, the Hatfield-born midfielder has played 76 times across all competitions, chipping in with eight assists in the process.

He has remained a valuable member of the squad this season, holding down a starting role in the middle of the park for much of the campaign. Smith’s versatility has seen him fill in as a full-back too, but it seems as though a summer exit awaits the former Norwich City man.