Hull City are ‘likely’ to offload George Moncur this summer, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City may well cut ties with the out of favour midfielder in the next transfer window.

Moncur, 28, has slipped down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium under Shota Arveladze.

He joined the East Yorkshire club last June and still has a year left on the two-year contract he penned.

Not worked out at Hull City

Hull City landed Moncur on a free transfer under former boss Grant McCann to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

The former England youth international has made 16 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions in this campaign, 14 of which have come in the league.

He parted company with fellow Championship side Luton Town at the end of last term after spending two years with the Hatters.

Moncur started out at West Ham United and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Partick Thistle and AFC Wimbledon.

Permanent stints at Colchester United and Barnsley followed on for him before he made the move to Kenilworth Road.

The Londoner went on to play 59 times for Luton Town but hasn’t managed to get the same game time since switching to Hull City.

Hull Live claim he is likely to move on this summer and his potential departure would free up both space and funds in Arveladze’s squad.