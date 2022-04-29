TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has urged Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer to come forward with the apology letters he’s received from referees.

Bowyer and his Birmingham City side have been on the receiving end of some poor refereeing decisions this season. So much so that Bowyer has on numerous occasions revealed that he’s received apology letters from different EFL referees and figures.

Last week, Bowyer made a remark about Director of Referees Alan Wiley, claiming that he’ll ‘one hundred percent’ be receiving a letter from him after some controversial decisions in the 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest earlier in the month.

And having his say on Bowyer’s comments about referees this season, and his claims that he’s received a number of apology letters already in this campaign, Jordan said live on talkSPORT this morning:

“You brought this into the conversation, so let’s have a look at what the referees have said then.

“People make mistakes. He makes mistakes, the players make mistakes, the owners make mistakes – everyone makes mistakes. It’s how you react to those mistakes, and the referee has the wherewithal to say, ‘I made a mistake’, and Lee Bowyer rewards them, by saying ‘I’m going to drag you into the public domain’, as a mitigation for the performance of his team, which is under his watch. It’s not good enough.”

Birmingham City are heading for another torrid finish in the Championship after another, equally torrid campaign.

Bowyer’s Blues sit in 20th place of the table with two games of their season remaining, with a 17th place finish their highest possible outcome this season.

What will the summer hold?

With just one win in eight and another dismal finish on the cards for Birmingham City, what the summer might hold is anyone’s guess. But what the summer might need to hold is a few things – perhaps a managerial change and some drastic changes to the playing squad, but whether that’s all possible under the club’s current ownership remains to be seen.

Bowyer has certainly struggled this season, but the problems at Birmingham City run much deeper than who’s sat in the dugout and who is refereeing their matches, and fans have started to really push their message towards the ownership this season.

Up next for Blues is a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.