Swansea City boss Russell Martin reportedly wants to keep Hannes Wolf beyond the end of this season, and the player is also keen on staying in South Wales.

Swansea City’s deal for Austrian ace Wolf was one of the more eye-catching Championship deals in the January transfer window, and he has become a firm favourite at the Swansea.com Stadium since.

After not managing a goal contribution in his opening nine games and following a short spell on the sidelines, Wolf has managed three goals and two assists in the last nine games. Martin’s side have gone nine undefeated in that process, with the Borussia Monchengladbach loanee thoroughly impressing in that time.

Now, a report from Wales Online has provided fresh insight into the possibility of a summer reunion.

It is said that Martin is keen on keeping Wolf, with the player also interested in a longer stay. However, it is added that finances could make a deal difficult, and Wolf’s parent club Monchengladbach are yet to make a decision on his future as he enters the final 12 months of his deal at Borussia-Park.

Fingers crossed…

The momentum Wolf had built up in his career was halted by a serious injury, but it really seems as though this spell with Swansea City has breathed new life back into the player. His impressive performances have made him an important player for the Swans, and be it on another loan or permanently, he would certainly be a popular returnee if a deal can be struck this summer.

At 24, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him, and fans will be hoping their final day home game against QPR is not the last time Wolf plays in a Swansea City shirt.