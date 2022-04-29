Lyle Taylor has flourished on loan at Birmingham City in the second half of this season, scoring five goals in 12 league outings for the club.

After enduring another tough start to the season with Nottingham Forest, Taylor headed to Birmingham City on loan where he reunited with former Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer.

And that reunion has brought the best out of the Montserrat striker once again, who’s scored some important goals for Birmingham City in the second half of this season.

Bowyer has already hinted at a permanent swoop for Taylor this summer, and here we break down the potential move…

Price tag?

There’s been no reports suggesting a potential price tag for the move. Forest though signed Taylor on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 and Transfermarkt value the 32-year-old at £630,000.

Nottingham Forest’s stance?

Nottingham Forest are in the midst of a promotion charge. Steve Cooper’s side are now eyeing up 2nd place in the table after shooting up the table under his watch, and so it’s understandable that any Forest transfer dealings will take a backseat for now.

Speaking out on Taylor’s future at the club and the summer ahead, Cooper had this to say at the start of the month:

“Now’s not the time to be thinking about that. Like we said at the start of the loan for him, go do well for the six months or so and then we’ll pick it up at the end of the season, like with all the other boys.

“I’ve kept in touch with him. He’s been here a couple of times as well, since the loan. He’s benefiting from it, for sure. It’s been good to see him smiling.

“Like all players want to do, he wants to play. Birmingham have given him that opportunity. He, them and us have benefited from it so far.”

Potential timeline?

Leading on from Cooper’s comments then, any potential Taylor transfer won’t come about until the summer, and until Forest’s fate this season unfolds.

For Blues, they look to be heading towards a lot of change this summer with the future of Bowyer unclear, and that alone could dictate the club’s stance on a potential move for Taylor given Bowyer’s connection with the striker.

Birmingham City travel to Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.