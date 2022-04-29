Peterborough United and Barnsley are keen on Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, according to a report by TWTD.

The attacker is a man in-demand going into the summer transfer window.

Simpson, 21, is out of contract at the end of this season and has told the club he wants to leave.

TWTD claim he is attracting interest from Luton Town as well.

Heading for the Ipswich Town exit door

Simpson has slipped down the pecking order at Ipswich Town and has struggled for game time since returning from his loan spell at Swindon Town in January.

The youngster spent the first-half of this campaign with the Robins in League Two and impressed with the Wiltshire club, scoring 11 goals in 30 games. Ben Garner’s side will not be making a move to re-sign him though.

Both Peterborough United and Barnsley could swoop in though and they are both preparing for life back in League One next term.

The Posh are managed by Grant McCann again these days and he knows what it takes to get promoted from the third tier having guided Hull City to the title last year.

The Tykes, on the other hand, are currently without a manager and have a big decision to make on who to replace Poya Asbaghi with.

Simpson has only played seven games for Ipswich Town’s first-team but could be seen as one for the future by his suitors. He has risen up through the academy at Portman Road and has been a regular for the East Anglian outfit at various youth levels over the past few years.