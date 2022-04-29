Middlesbrough’s win over Cardiff City on Wednesday night saw them up to seventh in the table and back into the play-off mix.

Middlesbrough are now just two points outside of the top six, and will likely need to win both of their remaining games, whilst hoping Sheffield United drop points against Queens Park Rangers or Fulham.

The Teessiders’ win over Cardiff City in midweek was their first in six, and getting back to winning ways was vitally important for Chris Wilder’s side.

They take on Stoke City this weekend and will want another three points on the board to keep their play-off hopes alive for another season.

Team news

Wilder is able to welcome back two vitally important players to his matchday squad, with centre-back Dael Fry and top scorer Matt Crooks returning.

Fry has missed Boro’s last four games after limping off in the defeat to Hull at the start of the month, whilst Crooks has served a three match suspension after accumulating 15 yellow cards for the season.

Martin Payero came on in stoppage time against Swansea City last weekend after a long injury lay-off, but was an unused sub against Cardiff. He could feature against the Potters tomorrow.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season and won’t be involved.

Predicted XI

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Folarin Balogun

ST – Duncan Watmore

We expect Middlesbrough to make just one change from the side that beat Cardiff City, with Sol Bamba dropping out for Dael Fry.

Crooks could come in for McGree, yet the Australian has scored two goals in his last two games and it would be unfair for him to miss out.

Up front there could be rotation, with the likes of Andraz Sporar, Josh Coburn, and Aaron Connolly in contention, but the duo that started on Wednesday should continue to lead the line.