Sheffield Wednesday face a nervy final day in League One as they look to secure a play-off place on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls sit in 4th place of the table, but their season isn’t over yet, with them just two points clear of Wycombe Wanderers who sit just outside a top-six spot in 7th.

Regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, a busy summer is ahead for Darren Moore’s side, who see a lot of their players’ contracts expire, as well as some wanted elsewhere.

Here, we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see at Hillsborough this summer…

Jordan Storey – In permanently?

Storey joined the Owls on loan from Preston North End during the January transfer window, and has been a breath of fresh air in the heart of the defence.

In the early stages of March, the 24-year-old didn’t rule out a permanent switch to Sheffield Wednesday, saying that the players and staff around him are ‘really welcoming’. His deal at the Lilywhites expires in 2025, so it may be difficult to get a deal over the line.

Jack MacIver – In?

The Yorkshire club took MacIver in on trial last month, but a contract decision is yet to be decided. The 18-year-old Aberdeen midfielder is yet to play a senior game for his club, but has shown real promise in their U21 side.

The Scotsman’s contract expires in the summer and at this moment in time, he is set to leave his parent club, so the Owls could swoop back in for the youngster.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – In permanently?

The on-loan Burnley goalkeeper has undoubtedly been one of the best number ones in League One this season, keeping 15 clean sheets, as well as making some crucial penalty saves to keep his side in the play-off places.

Peacock-Farrell is yet to make a decision on his future at Burnley, and he could may well be available on a permanent deal in the summer, with the Premier League side having Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey on their books.

Saido Berahino – Out?

Berahino has had an impressive second half of the season after a shaky start, upping his goal tally from one to seven in 2022.

In January, the striker was subject to interest from elsewhere, but the Burundi international decided to stay put to see out his Sheffield Wednesday deal. His contract is up at the end of the season, but it could may well be renewed if Moore is happy with his recent performances.

Cameron Dawson – Out?

The goalkeeper has spent the season on loan at Exeter City, helping them secure promotion from League Two, conceding just 38 goals and keeping 18 clean sheets in 43 outings.

In February, the 26-year-old exclaimed that he is loving life at his temporary club, which could play a big factor in if he is to depart the club at the end of the season.