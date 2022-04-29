Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed reports that he was in attendance of Oxford United’s clash with MK Dons earlier this month.

Bristol City’s Championship status has been confirmed for another season. The Robins sit 17th after a run of four games unbeaten and it looks as though that is as high as they’ll finish, with patchy form and a leaky defence preventing them from making serious inroads back up the table.

Although two games remain, one eye will be on the plans for the summer transfer window as Pearson looks to strengthen his squad where possible, and one scouting mission the Bristol City has been on recently was to Oxford United’s Kassam Stadium.

Reports recently stated Pearson was in attendance of the U’s clash against MK Dons earlier this month, with it later being said Elliott Moore and Steve Seddon are players on the Robins’ radar.

Now, Pearson has confirmed his recent scouting trip, but insisted Moore was not who he was watching.

“I was at Oxford watching Oxford versus MK Dons.

“I’ve had Elliott Moore at Leicester and at OH Leuven. Why would I go and watch him in a game if I was going to watch Elliott? He’s a good lad, he’s doing well at the level he is playing. Who I am looking at is nothing to do with you quite frankly.

“It was two decent times with a number of players in there who may or may not be able to make the step up.

“The watching brief for that is me and Curtis (Fleming) decided to just go and have a look at one or two players who we have been viewing over a period of time. And Elliot wasn’t one of them as it happens. It doesn’t matter. I am allowed to go to games from time to time.”

Dipping into League One?

Plenty of the Championship’s star players have emerged from the third tier before, and there’s no doubt that more will in years to come.

League One boasts some seriously impressive talents that have shown they have the abilities to ply their trade in the Championship, and Oxford United are lucky to boast a host of those players, so it’s understandable that Pearson has recently watched over Karl Robinson’s side.

Pearson will be determined to bolster his ranks where possible this summer, and dipping into League One would be a shrewd way to find some new recruits.