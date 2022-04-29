Millwall currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table with two games of the season remaining.

Gary Rowett’s side return to action against Peterborough United this weekend. The Lions need a win to keep their play-off hopes alive and fans will be expecting all three points against an already-relegated Posh outfit.

And ahead of this weekend, there’s been plenty of stories coming out of The Den, the largest of which surrounding Jed Wallace.

His future has been a talking point throughout this campaign and The72 exclusively revealed this morning that Besiktas are not pursuing a move for the 28-year-old, after separate reports linked West Brom with a summer swoop.

Another Millwall man who’s recently been linked with a move away from the club is young forward Tyler Burey.

West Ham boss David Moyes was said to be watching over the 20-year-old earlier this month and responding to the links, Rowett said:

“They are all just stories at this stage of the season. Five per cent of the transfer speculation has some truth and the other 95 per cent is just to stoke it up by different outlets and different people. Everyone wants a story.”

Elsewhere, midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld sees his Lions contract expire at the end of this season, and the Dutchman has revealed that talks over potential renewal will commence once the season is concluded.

Lastly, there’s been a lot of talk about Sheffield United loanee Oli Burke this week. The attacker suggested that he’d be open to making his stay at The Den permanent before Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom came out and said that any deal would have to be right by them.

Rowett responded with:

“The way I see that is Oli has been asked the question, he’s at Millwall at the moment, and he’s obviously got to sound enthused about the prospect of staying. I don’t think he said more than any other player on loan would feel like they have to say. I don’t think Sheffield United have said any more than they have to say.”

Millwall’s home game v Peterborough United kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.