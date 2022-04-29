Fulham have reportedly set their sights on Norwich City right-back Max Aarons as Marco Silva gears up for a return to Premier League football.

Fulham’s Premier League status has been confirmed ahead of next season, and they could be named as Championship champions this weekend.

With promotion sealed, Silva and co will have one eye on their summer recruitment plans ahead of the transfer window, with one deal already seemingly done in the form of Israeli winger Manor Solomon. Now, as per Football Insider, the Cottagers have set their sights on another potential addition.

It is claimed that Norwich City star Aarons is attracting interest from Fulham.

The Canaries look poised to make another immediate return to Championship football, but Fulham could look to offer Aarons the chance to stay in the Premier League with a summer swoop in the upcoming window.

A Neco Williams replacement?

Football Insider’s report adds that Fulham are still interested in Liverpool loanee Williams, but the Wales international has recently made it clear that he will be staying at Anfield in an ideal world.

Williams has said he does not know what his future holds just yet and stated his loan spell at Craven Cottage has only enhanced his desire to play regular first-team football, though added he hopes to continue playing for the team he has grown up with.

More on Aarons…

Aarons has been a standout at Carrow Road for some time now, and it’s safe to say he’s a Premier League quality full-back.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old has played 160 times for Norwich City’s senior side, chipping in with five goals and 14 assists in the process. He has plenty of experience playing in the top flight and can play either as a full-back or wing-back, making him a smart option for Silva this summer.