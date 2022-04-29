Rotherham United travel to Kent to be hosted by Gillingham in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Both teams’ League One fate will be decided on Saturday, with the Millers chasing automatic promotion and the Gills fighting to remain in the division.

Paul Warne’s side sit in 2nd place of the table as we enter the final game of the season, with them either needing MK Dons to fail to beat Plymouth Argyle, or need to pick up three points at Gillingham themselves. Last time out, the Yorkshire side got a 1-1 draw away at Sunderland – a big result although they arguably deserved to win.

As for Neil Harris’ side, they were on the end of a 3-1 loss to Portsmouth, which made it five games without a win in the league. The Gills can stay up with a draw, but need Fleetwood to lose at Bolton Wanderers, so a win would suit their chances more.

Ahead of the big clash, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news…

Journalist Paul Davis has revealed that there is no new injury news in the Millers camp ahead of the final showdown:

No new injury concerns for #rufc as they build up to the game at Gillingham on Saturday when they could secure L1 promotion. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 28, 2022

But, Mickel Miller, Shane Ferguson, Will Grigg and Josh Vickers all remain out after picking up their own individual injuries over the past couple of months or so.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Ihiekwe

Wood

Harding

Barlaser

Rathbone

Osei-Tutu

Wiles

Ogbene

Smith

With Warne confirming that he isn’t planning on many changes, we could see the same starting XI that began the game at Sunderland and at home to Oxford United last weekend.

The game at Priestfield Stadium gets underway at 12:30pm tomorrow, with the League One future of both sides being decided on the day.