AFC Wimbledon ace Jack Rudoni, who has been linked with Hull City and Luton Town, is expected to leave the club this summer, as reported by London News Online.

AFC Wimbledon are poised to lose the attacking midfielder in the next transfer window with the club dropping into League Two.

Rudoni, 20, is believed to be a target of Championship pair Hull City and Luton Town, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

London News Online claim he is on the radar of various second tier and League One clubs right now.

AFC Wimbledon set to lose their key man

Rudoni has caught the eye for the Dons in this campaign despite their poor performance in the league. He has made 48 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 10 goals and seven assists.

The youngster spent time in the academy at Crystal Palace before he joined Wimbledon at the age of 11 after being released by the Eagles.

He has since risen up through the academy of the London club and was a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

Rudoni penned his first professional contract in March 2019 and broke into their senior side during the 2019/20 season.

He has since established himself as one of their most prized assets and has since played 105 appearances altogether, scoring 15 and assisting 13.

Luton Town have been mentioned as a potential suitor are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League. The Hatters could see Rudoni as one for the future under Nathan Jones.

Hull City have also been linked and it is expected to be a busy summer at the MKM Stadium as the Tigers gear up for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.