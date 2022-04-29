Wigan Athletic are gearing up for their last League One game of the season and hopefully for them, the foreseeable future.

The Tics have a chance to secure either an automatic promotion spot or their place as third tier champions.

But, in the case of unfortunate events and all results going against Leam Richardson’s side, they could find themselves in the play-offs come Saturday evening.

Wigan Athletic team news

Curtis Tilt remains out for the season and it is expected James McClean won’t feature again this season unless the Latics find themselves in the play-offs and his boss has refused to rule out a return.

Charlie Wyke remains out due to his unfortunate cardiac arrest earlier this season but he has begun his recovery ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

They’ll be hoping for no new injury news ahead of this crucial clash.

Wigan Athletic predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerry

Whatmough

Bennett

Darikwa

Naylor

Cousins

Pearce

Power

Keane

Lang

One last chance

Wigan Athletic were 2-0 up midweek against Portsmouth but lost the game 3-2 thanks to three second half goals from George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien.

Shrewsbury Town are safe from relegation, but could leapfrog Burton Albion with a win this weekend and they come into this one off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Whilst it’s unlikely the results will cause the ‘Tics to drop out of the top two, they will still be desperate to beat Shrewsbury Town this weekend and secure the League One title following their unlucky relegation from the Championship back in 2020.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football.