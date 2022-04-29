Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has opened up on the club’s plans to introduce a B team, revealing ‘three or four’ trialists have stood out recently.

Bolton Wanderers will be playing League One football again next season, and it seems the plans for the 2022/23 campaign are already being implemented.

Evatt has opened up on the plans to introduce a B team to help build a clearer path from the academy to the first-team for the club’s younger talents. The Manchester Evening News has said work is being done to appoint a B team manager, with coach Sam Hird currently leading the reserves side.

And as quoted by the news outlet, Evatt has shed light on a recent behind-the-scenes trial game.

The Bolton Wanderers boss said recent trialists have been in training this week, revealing a mix of players from Category One sides and non-league sides have been with the club, with some standing out in a “highly competitive” game. Here’s what he had to say:

“We have had them in training all week and we have seen little flickers from them, things we require from our players and the position specifics.

“There were three or four which took the eye, and we will see how things progress – but it was a good day, it was really interesting.

“It was a mixture, some of the players were from big category one clubs and others have come in and have been playing in the non-league pyramid. We are open-minded about who and what we recruit, where they have come from, we just want the best people to progress.

“We are new to this and we will get some things right, some things wrong, but it is an enjoyable experience. It is a completely different experience for me because I have only ever known the first-team, and it will always be my priority. It is nice to look at ‘what if’ and what might develop with a different cap on.

“The game was highly competitive and there were some stand outs.”

Looking to next season

Bolton Wanderers’ play-off hopes haven’t developed into a promotion push this campaign, but there’s no doubt that Evatt and co will have their eyes on the top six next season.

There have been some really promising signs from the Trotters this season, and a strong summer of recruitment and laying the foundations for the B team will stand them in good stead looking towards the 2022/23 campaign, and even beyond that.

Before then though, Evatt’s side see out the season at home to Fleetwood Town, who are still fighting to stay in the division.